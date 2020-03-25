Harrisburg mayor announces eviction suspension order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Eric Papenfuse announced Wednesday that any eviction or displacement of residential tenants will be suspended for the remainder of the city’s disaster declaration.

The eviction suspension is in accordance with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s statewide Statewide Judicial Emergency issued March 18.

The city says it mandates the halt of eviction for any residential tenant or occupant, including those who occupy rooming houses, whose ability to pay rent has been dampened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The City of Harrisburg understands that individuals may have trouble paying their rent promptly in the midst of this health crisis. We will not make matters worse by allowing landlords to evict during this disaster emergency,” Papenfuse said in a release.