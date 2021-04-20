Harrisburg Mayor announces the return of “Saturday Nights in the City” starting May 1

The Pennsylvania Capitol is shown in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse has announced the return of the “Saturday Nights in the City” event in Harrisburg.

The event is held in partnership with the Downtown Improvement District to help support the local restaurants in the city.

“We are pleased to bring back this summer initiative,” said Mayor Papenfuse. “I encourage residents to come support their favorite restaurants.”

The event will be held every Saturday throughout the summer from 5 PM to 10 PM, starting May 1st.

The list of participating restaurants in this weekly event include Stock’s on Second, Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar, Ad Lib Craft Kitchen and Bar, Bourbon Street Saloon, Zembie’s, Arooga’s, Taste Key West, Cork & Fork, Federal Taphouse, Rubicon, Mangia Qui, Los Tres Cubanos, JB Lovedraft’s, McGrath’s Pub, The Brick Haus, and Café Fresco.

The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the event days: