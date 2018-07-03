Harrisburg mayor, council disagree over federal funds Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The city of Harrisburg is trying to figure out how to spend nearly $2 million in community block development grants.

"I think that most people don't realize the reliance that we have on the community development block grant for city needs," said Jackie Parker, executive director of Community and Economic Development,

Mayor Eric Papenfuse vetoed the $1.8 million spending bill. Council members say they expected the mayor to veto the bill after they awarded money to a nonprofit that was not recommended by the city's Community and Economic Development department.

The city uses the yearly funding to fix roads, demolish buildings and improve housing, often giving a small portion to charity organizations.

"Do we also want to make sure that our nonprofits have the ability to apply, sure, they can always come and apply, but we really have to balance out how we use the funding because it's very limited and it goes down every year.," Parker said.

City council plans to revisit the funding issue at a meeting Tuesday night.