Harrisburg Mayor-Elect Wanda Williams announces Inaguration events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor-Elect Wanda Williams has announced new details about two inauguration events set to take place early in the new year.

The inauguration itself will take place at the Whitaker Center on Monday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. The Mayor’s Inaugural Ball will follow on that Saturday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel on 4650 Lindle Road in Harrisburg.

“So far, we are very encouraged by the preliminary feedback we’ve gotten thus far. It’s with that same sentiment that we are announcing the details of the inaugural events. We have been keeping a close eye on the Omicron variant and have developed the necessary and required protocols to keep everyone safe and healthy while simultaneously celebrating an intense campaign year,” Williams said.

You can find additional details and register through the link here.