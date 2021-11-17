Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse absent from spending plan meeting, raising concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Where’s the Mayor?

That’s the question from Harrisburg City Council’s Vice President about Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Council held a work session on Tuesday night and addressed the issues of passing a spending plan by the end of the year. Papenfuse, who lost his re-election bid to City Council President Wanda Williams, was not at the meeting.

Council Vice President Ben Allatt let City Solicitor Neil Grover know he was not pleased with the mayor’s absence.

“He is the mayor through January 3rd at noon or whatever time,” Grover said. “This is just a further example of him further separating himself from his roles and responsibilities as mayor,” Allatt said. “I’m not going to comment on that,” Grover said. “You don’t have to, that’s just the facts,” Allatt said.

Mayor Papenfuse also cut back on appearance after losing the May primary to Williams. They picked up again after he announced his write-in effort earlier this fall.