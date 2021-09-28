Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse Announces new Director of Public Works

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse announced the appointment of Mr. Nate Spriggs as the new Director of Public Works for the City of Harrisburg.

According to an official press release from the CIty of Harrisburg, Spriggs is a Midstate native who graduated from William Penn High School and attended Wilson College where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration. Spriggs also earned a Master of Business Management (MBA) from Eastern University.

“I welcome Nate Spriggs as the City’s new Director of Public Works,” Mayor Papenfuse said. “His previous experience working for the City and Susquehanna Township makes him the right choice for this position. He will be an asset to the City of Harrisburg.”

“It is an honor to once again serve the City of Harrisburg,” said Spriggs. “I owe a debt of gratitude from Harrisburg City, It’s where I’m from.”

During a press conference, Spriggs has said the department faces a number of challenges including the need for more employees. You can watch the full press conference by clicking here.