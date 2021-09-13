Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse to announce former campaign rival as part of administration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse is set to announce Otto Banks as the new Director of Economic Development for the City of Harrisburg.

Banks is a former city councilman who ran against Mayor Papenfuse during the democratic primary. Banks also served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Development for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“His experience with managing budgets and his desire to increase opportunities in Harrisburg make him the right choice at this critical moment in our history,” Mayor Papenfuse said.

Back in March, Banks was taken to court over whether or not he lived in the city. Living in Harrisburg for a least a year is one of the qualifications to be mayor. Opponents had said Banks put a Harrisburg address on record but was actually living in Swatara Township. Banks won the legal battle, proving that he had a residency in the city.

The announcement comes two days before Mayor Papenfuse is expected to say if he will launch a write-in campaign. Papenfuse lost the primary election to City Council President Wanda Williams in May. Papenfuse says he will discuss his future plans on Wednesday during a news conference.

Mayor Panefuse will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday, at the MLK City Government Center to announce Otto Banks as Director of Economic Development.