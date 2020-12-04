LIVE NOW: Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse discussing 2021 city budget in weekly Facebook update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse is holding his weekly Facebook update. The topic for today will be the proposed 2021 city budget.

Papenfuse will be joined by Dan Connelly, Senior Advisor at Marathon Capitol Strategies. The public is welcome to join the Facebook Live to ask any questions they may have about the proposed budget.

If you would like to watch the stream, we will have the feed right here on this page starting at 12:00.

