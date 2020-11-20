Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse to lead live discussion on the upcoming reverse holiday parade

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse will hold a Facebook Live today at 12:00 PM.

He will be discussing the upcoming reverse holiday parade that will be happening on City Island on Saturday, November 21 from 10AM-12PM. In the reverse parade, the parade entrants are stationary and spectators drive by in their vehicles rather than gathering in large groups along the street. There will be decorated floats, characters, bands, businesses and other organizations that will be stationed along the loop around City Island.

The first 150 vehicles will receive a goodie bag of candy and items from the parade entrant participants. In the case of inclement weather, the parade will be rescheduled for Saturday, December 5.

You can watch the live stream right here on this page.