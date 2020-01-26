Harrisburg Mayor: Flags on 3 city properties to be lowered in honor of former Mayor Stephen Reed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s current mayor said flags at several city properties will be lowered to half-staff in honor of former mayor Stephen Reed.

Reed died Saturday at the age of 70 after battling cancer. He served as the mayor of Harrisburg for 28 years.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse said flags will be lowered at City Hall, Riverfront Park, and City Island in honor of his life of public service.

Papenfuse said in a statement: