Harrisburg mayor holds discussions on police policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse is a supporter of the #8CantWait policing program that brings quick change to police departments.

The mayor held a meeting on Friday with community leaders and senior police officers.

Kevin Maxson is a community advocate with Voices for the Voiceless. He held several rallies following the death of George Floyd and also took part in Papenfuse’s conversation.

Maxson says change begins with understanding, across the board. “We were taught as kids, to run away from police. We have to teach young people to engage officers and answer their questions.”

Papenfuse says he will continue to hold conversations with people from the city and hopes that it will lead to some changes in police policy.

Recently, city council members announced they were considering legislation that would be added to the current union contract that would focus on police accountability. Public Safety chair, Ausha Green said she hoped to have something in place by July.