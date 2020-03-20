Harrisburg mayor outlines steps to keep the city safe and running during

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Like many cities across the commonwealth, Harrisburg is under a disaster declaration.

There are no cases of COVID-19 in Dauphin County yet, but Mayor Eric Papenfuse says precautions are being taken and city services are still running.

“I’m anxious as all Americans are, but I’m also reassured that the team we have in the city is going to be able to continue to fulfill essential services and provide for the most vulnerable moving forward,” Papenfuse said.

The mayor has taken several steps to ease the worries of residents, including no parking enforcement and waived late fees on utilities and trash payments.

“People are not going to be evicted. They can continue to stay in their homes,” he said. “Utilities are not going to be shutoff, whether it’s water or electricity.”

You can still make payments online or in the dropbox behind the city government center.

“I’m optimistic that we will be able to get through this,” Papenfuse said. “We have strong cash reserves in the city. We have a resilient community that has been through disasters before. We train for this type of preparedness on a daily basis at the city.”

Both fire and police departments have contingency plans in place. Harrisburg police are now only responding to the most serious calls with urgency.

“Understand and recognize that we’ve got to prioritize these calls. We’ve got to deal with the health crisis first and foremost, so if you don’t have to call in, please don’t,” Papenfuse said.

He says whether they’re in the office or working from home, key city services are available.

“Call into the 311 system. Ask your questions. We’ll get you answers. Join us on Facebook Live and we will get through this together,” Papenfuse said.

Papenfuse plans to hold community conversations on Facebook Live and on the city’s TV channel, WHBG20, every Friday at noon throughout the disaster declaration, which ends as of now March 29.

