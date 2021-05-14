Harrisburg Mayor Papenfuse Extends Eviction Moratorium

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Eric Papenfuse has extended the eviction moratorium for another 30 days in the City of Harrisburg.

This fifth extension continues to temporarily suspend the eviction, ejectment, or displacement of tenants or occupants from any residential unit. The moratorium also includes an executive order prohibiting water shut-offs in the city for any delinquency, non-payment, or violation of any payment plan.

“This moratorium on evictions and water shut-offs will continue to help protect our residents during these challenging times,” Mayor Papenfuse said.

The renewable 30-day suspension of evictions only applies to eviction for non-payment of rent. It has no effect on evictions related to criminal activity, threats to the health and safety of other residents, or damage to property. However, the moratorium does not exempt a tenant from paying rent.

Violation of the moratorium can result in fines up to $10,000 or imprisonment for up to 90 days.

City residents in need of assistance or more information should email their inquiries to codes@harrisburgpa.gov. The City of Harrisburg Non-Emergency Information Help Desk can be reached at 3-1-1 or 717-255-3040. In case of emergency, residents should contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.