Harrisburg mayor race one to watch, director of elections gives voter advice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One race abc27 will be watching closely on Tuesday is the one for Harrisburg’s mayor. Democrat Wanda Williams and Republican Tim Rowbottom will be on the ballot. Incumbent Eric Papenfuse lost the primary but is running a write-in campaign.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The director of elections says if people are planning to write someone in, make sure to spell the candidate’s first and last names correctly.

“If you misspell it or only use a last name and not the first name, then it becomes a subjective matter that could then be appealed to the board of elections or the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas,” Jerry Feaser, director of Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections, said.

Under state law, the county cannot start counting write-ins until next Friday, Nov. 5. Therefore, it could take time to determine the winner in this race.