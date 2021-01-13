Harrisburg mayor requiring city employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse is requiring all city employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to them.
An executive order was signed yesterday by Papenfuse, saying the vaccine is the best protection against the virus.
