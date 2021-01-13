Harrisburg Mayor says city continues to prepare for Sunday protest

A member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police guards the entrance to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg, Pa. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg continue meetings with Capitol police and other law enforcement agencies to prepare for possible violence during Sunday’s planned armed protest.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says it is difficult to guess how many people will show up.

“I hope no one comes, and if just a few people come, that will be easier to manage,” said Papenfuse. “I hope those who attend, will do so peacefully.”

Papenfuse says the goal is to get past the weekend without any violence, and then discussions will focus on inauguration week.