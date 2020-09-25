Harrisburg mayor says city will continue to track coronavirus through wastewater

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg continues to monitor Covid-19 through its wastewater.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse says Capitol Region Water and tech company Bio Bot out of Cambridge, Ma. have been testing the wastewater for the prevalence of the virus.

The mayor says the levels were much higher in May, June, and parts of July but since then, the numbers continue to drop, which means more people are taking the necessary precautions to stop

the spread of Covid-19.

“It is not based on people feeling sick and going to the doctor, it is based on everyone, and in those big general terms it is very helpful and it shows the Harrisburg area has gotten much healthier over the past several months.”

Papenfuse says the testing will continue until the pandemic is over.

