(WHTM) — Harrisburg’s mayor plans to discuss her plan for more than $40 million in American Rescue Plan money. Most of the funds will go to help people who live in the city with a lower income.

Communities across the countries have received millions of dollars from the federal government to help bounce back from the pandemic and Harrisburg was allotted $47 million. Back in February, the city held town hall meetings to find out how people wanted to spend the money.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

After getting the feedback, Mayor Wanda Williams came up with a plan, which includes using a little over $42 million of the ARP money. According to her plan, $14 million would go directly towards helping people who live in the city with a lower income, $10 million would go towards beautification projects, $9 million for public safety, and just over $8 million would go to lost revenue.

The plan still needs to be approved by City Council. Mayor Williams will hold a press conference highlighting her plan Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.