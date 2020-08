HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse will hold a Facebook discussion about the Harrisburg School District’s back-to-school plan.

The discussion is at noon on the City of Harrisburg Facebook page.

Papenfuse will be joined by members of the school district.

The discussion will focus on important information for parents on this upcoming school year.

On Monday, the district approved a plan to begin the school year virtually.