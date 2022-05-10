HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams will outline a plan on how she would like to spend more than $42 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The mayor will hold a press conference on Wednesday to outline her requests to the City Council to use $42.46 million of the $47 million Harrisburg received in the American rescue Plan of 2021.

A majority of the funding in the mayor’s request would designate $14.5 million to help lower income city residents. $10 million of the funding would be dedicated towards “beautification, parks, and recreation,” and $9.16 million would support public safety.

An additional $8.8 million more would be dedicated to replacing lost revenue, which is currently in the 2022 budget.

Mayor Williams is expected to provide additional details on how the funding would be used in each facet.

The city held four town halls to discuss with residents how best to use the $47,073,625 designated to Harrisburg in the American Rescue Plan.

“We listened and developed a list that we feel will help lift the City of Harrisburg out of the pandemic,” said the city in a statement on Tuesday.

Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided $350 billion to state, local, and Tribal governments to help support their response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

