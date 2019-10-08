Harrisburg mayor: Violent crime down, efforts underway to increase police presence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There have been 10 shooting-related deaths in Harrisburg in 2019. Eight of those homicides have taken place in Allison Hill.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse says he is optimistic that once a new police substation is open, it will have a positive impact on the community. He says he will consider turning the former police community center in Uptown into a substation.

“Our police and detectives do a lot of great work,” Papenfuse said. “Once we return to full capacity, I think that will make a difference.”

Carista Wilson has lived in Uptown for most of her adult life. She is well aware that the police department is down more than a dozen officers, but she says that there is nothing more effective than a strong police presence.

“Not only do they deter crime, but it also helps tear down barriers between police and people who live in the community,” Wilson said.

City officials expect the Allison Hill substation to open within the next six to eight weeks.