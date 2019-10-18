Harrisburg men arrested for firearm offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Ian Mosley and Durrell Moon were arrested regarding an incident that involved a firearm being fired into an occupied area on Monday at a residence on the 1400 block of Liberty Street.

Mosley, left, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, and one count each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, possession of a firearm prohibited, and firearms not to be carried without a license. His bail was set at $50,000.

Moon was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, tamper with and or fabricate physical evidence. His bail was set at $25,000.