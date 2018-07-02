Harrisburg men plan to open brewery in Allison Hill Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A group of men from Harrisburg is trying to open the state's first African-American brewery.

"Some people may look at it from the outside and think that it's run down or it's a rough neighborhood. It's not really like that, it's a lot of love in this neighborhood and we're going to bring out," said Shaun Harris, co-owner of Harris Family Brewery.

Harris Family Brewery will be located on Market Street in the Allison Hill neighborhood. The men are creating the urban taproom to introduce more people of color to craft beer.

"We have a completely different style, a completely different perspective, a completely different pallet. A lot of what we're trying to bring forward is to try to bring craft beer to our community," said co-owner Timothy Scott.

The brewery is still a work in progress. The men need to upgrade the space and obtain the correct licenses. They're also funding the business on their own.

"Right now, we're bootstrapping it. Right now, we all work full-time jobs, and when we get off of those jobs, we come here and put all of our blood, sweat, and tears into this program," said Harris.

The brewery is expected to open in 2019. You taste a Harris Family beer Tuesday night at Midtown Cinema.