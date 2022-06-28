HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (H•MAC) has announced a multi-year partnership with Live Nation, making the leading live entertainment company its exclusive booking partner for the 1,200-capacity venue.

Live Nation also unveiled the first shows that will be a part of the ongoing live performance series at H•MAC, including: Jamaican reggae singer Beres Hammond (August 23), Italian gothic metal band direct from Milan Lacuna Coil (September 8), Finland’s symphonic metal band from Helsinki Apocalyptica (September 11), and American punk rock band from Cleveland, OH, Dead Boys (October 20).

Tickets for these performances are available now at ticketmaster.com.

“We have a beautiful venue, and now with our new partnership with Live Nation, we’re looking to take H•MAC to the next level with even more concerts and performances,” said Chris Werner, President Entertainment, H•MAC. “This new relationship will help drive the ongoing revitalization of the city’s live entertainment scene.”

“H•MAC is a fantastic space for live music, and we look forward to working closely with the team in creating new and exciting opportunities connecting artists to artists with their fans here in the capital city of Pennsylvania,” said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation Northeast.

The 34,000 sq. ft. arts, dining, and entertainment complex is located at 1110 N. 3rd Street, in the heart of Harrisburg’s Midtown district.

H•MAC also features Stage On Herr, a 350-person capacity club and gallery space that will be redesigned to better serve performers as well as fans, including widening the stage, installing rows of permanent seating, and making significant upgrades to the venue’s sound system.

Live Nation Entertainment is one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies comprised of Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.