Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center sold for $6 million

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, also known as HMAC, has been sold for $6 million.

The arts and entertainment venue has been in business since 2009 after sitting empty for 30 years.

The sale of HMAC is something previous owner and founder John Traynor says he’s been planning for more than two years.

“It was my time. I got 10 years plus, actually 12 years of renovating the building. I wanted to transition out of that,” said Traynor.

“My plans are to just bring national acts here, to have shows all the time, to up the programming to where it should be. We’re just going to be doing a lot of construction and it’s just going to be the most beautiful building in Harrisburg,” said Chris Werner, owner of HMAC.

The new owners plan to continue renovations already in place, redoing the basement with a new floor and stage, as well as a rooftop beer garden.