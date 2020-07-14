Harrisburg morning fire believed to be arson

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire that blazed Tuesday morning is believed to be arson, Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says.

Enterline says the fire started around 7:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Hummel Street, spreading from an abandoned building to a neighboring apartment building.

The fire chief says no one was injured, although six people were displaced and the duplex was damaged, resulting in nearly $150,000 worth of damages.

Harrisburg police are now investigating.

