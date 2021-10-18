Harrisburg motorcyclists ‘ride for hope,’ raise money for St. Jude

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — During the second annual St. Jude Heroes’ Ride 4 Hope this past weekend, bikers from all over took part in a 120-mile ride that began at the Susquehanna Valley Harley-Davidson and included stops in York and Gettysburg to raise money for St. Jude.

The event raised $40,000, all of which will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“The riders are amazing. They ride for charities, they look for charities, and they come out in such force to support St. Jude’s, and it is amazing,” Scott Leipert, St. Jude Heroes Ambassador, said.