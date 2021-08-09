Harrisburg Mural Festival to add two more community-focused murals in August

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the summer-long 2021 Harrisburg Mural Festival by Sprocket Mural Works continues, two more community-focused murals are to be painted in Penbrook and in Steelton in August.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

“While much of our work over the past seven years has focused on uplifting Harrisburg through art, it’s exciting to have the opportunity to spread the joy—through murals—to our city’s neighbors,” Megan Caruso, Sprocket co-founder and president, said. “Our partners in Penbrook and Steelton could not be more positive and welcoming, recognizing the value murals will add to their vibrant communities and daily lives.”

On the Penbrook Borough building, a montage of children’s faces will be featured on the mural that is set to be created beginning August 12. The mural was funded by a community donor and will face Elm Street Station Park. Sarah Fogg, of Harrisburg, will be painting the mural.

According to the press release, Fogg will be basing the mural design on photographs of actual Penbook children who attended the borough’s summer camp.

“My approach is to use bright colors, so that the mural looks happy,” Fogg said. “I want to do these kids justice and make sure they’re proud of seeing their faces up on the wall. These kids represent the future of their community.”

In Steelton, the Mid Penn Bank will be the canvas for the mural set to be painted beginning August 23. Sponsored by the bank, the giant mural wall will pay homage to themes chosen by surveyed residents. It will highlight the history, diversity and people of Steelton.

“We are looking forward to showcasing a beautiful piece of public art at our facility,” Heather Hall, Mid Penn Bank executive vice president and market president, said. “As the only bank in Steelton, we are dedicated to providing support to the community in many different ways. We see this mural as a way to honor Steelton’s history and inspire its bright future.”

Matt Halm, of Allentown, was selected for the project in Steelton. Halm has both experience creating community mural and invites the public to come help paint on both August 28 and 29.

For more information on the ongoing project, visit their website by clicking here.