Harrisburg native, Harlem Globetrotter is giving back

Harrisburg

Chris “Handles” Franklin

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg native and Harlem Globetrotter is giving back to his community.

Chris “Handles” Franklin opened a new headquarters in Harrisburg for his nonprofit, The Handles Foundation.

It’s in the 1400 block of North 25th Street. Franklin says the building will also be a place for the community.

“We hope to run a youth program out of this building but also be able to service a lot of the elderly in this community, so it’s a full vision with no limits,” Franklin said.

Franklin graduated from Susquehanna Township High School, where he was on the basketball team. He traveled and toured on several professional teams.

