Harrisburg native, Olympic medalist watching Tokyo games with interest and admiration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hyleas Fountain won a bronze medal during the Beijing Olympics in 2008, competing in the Heptathlon. A few days later, she was awarded the bronze medal.

“I was in the village, and my phone rang,” Fountain said. “They told me I will be given that silver, because the person who finished second, failed a drug test.”

Fountain was given her medal during a private ceremony. Fountain, now married with a young son and another child on the way, says she enjoys watching the games as a parent.

“I love watching the Olympics with him,” Fountain said. “Maybe he will follow in his mother’s footsteps.”

Fountain says the current Olympians are succeeding under difficult circumstances, including the pandemic and no fans or family in the stands.

“It helps to have the support,” Fountain said. “But in the end, they will be successful, because they put so much into preparing for opportunity to compete.”