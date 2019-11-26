Harrisburg native returns to hand out Thanksgiving help

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A hand up from the Handles Foundation on this first day of Thanksgiving week for hundreds of people in the Harrisburg community.

The foundation, founded by Capital City native Chris “Handles” Franklin of the Harlem Globetrotters, is dedicated to helping those in need. Volunteers helped to give out more than 120 turkeys and necessary side dishes at Monday’s third annual giveaway.

Handles said he is proud to be back in the community that raised him helping others.

“You don’t have to be a Harlem Globetrotter to help someone carry groceries in the house or just regular everyday things, cutting someone else’s grass,” said Handles.

