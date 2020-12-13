Harrisburg nonprofit helping families during the holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Voices4TheVoiceless is a nonprofit in the Harrisburg area that is taking the lead to help collect toys, clothing and other items for families in need in the region.

CEO, Kevin Maxson says it could not be done without the help of community partners.

Maxson says they have businesses and individuals from Dauphin and Cumberland Counties providing support to help make this effort a success.

Tthey are accepting donations at the Steelton Legion, and will be distributing to families from December 14 to December 18 at 1524 Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

People can make financial donations by check or donate through their GoFundMe page.

If you have any questions you can contact Ann Wilson at 717-557-3688 or Megan Giles at 717-649-1591.