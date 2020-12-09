Harrisburg officials consider policing changes, pandemic in 2021 budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg city spent more than four hours on Tuesday evening pouring over the 2021 budget.

The Tuesday evening discussion and the city’s budget are being majorly impacted by both the coronavirus pandemic and changes in policing.

Harrisburg Mayor, Eric Papenfuse, says when they created the budget, they had to take into account how the pandemic would impact the city’s income.

City officials based their numbers on the expectation that the economy would recover at a modest rate.

One of the things that’s also different in this year’s budget is the new community service positions in the Harrisburg Police Department.

The community service roles are civilian positions specifically meant to improve the relationship between police officers and the community and to provide more transparency and accountability following a surge of violence in Harrisburg neighborhoods.

“Our attempts to bring us up to the 21st Century you will see through the budgeting when you see some of the things we are asking for. All of that is in mind with we hear what the public is saying,” Deputy Chief of Police Deric Moody said. “We absolutely hear what you are saying and these are our attempts to make these things come to life and to give the public what they should have and what they demand to have within reason.”

The budget hearings are set to continue on Wednesday evening, and those interested can tune in live on the city’s Youtube.

A vote on the 2021 budget is expected to happen on Thursday, Dec. 10.