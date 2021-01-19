Harrisburg officials continue security planning ahead of Biden inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City officials say they are working hard with other law enforcement agencies, to make sure residents remain safe if protestors show up on Wednesday, the day of President-elect Biden’s inauguration.

Harrisburg residents were bracing for a possible protest on Sunday, but only a handful of people showed up.

Blake Lynch is the community relations director for the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. He says they are not making plans based on what didn’t happen.

“The mayor and police commissioner continue to push the importance of public safety,” said Lynch. “So far, we have not heard of any direct threats, but we want to make sure plans are in place if something happens.”

Lynch says Market Street between Front and 2nd Streets in Harrisburg will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and other street closures could follow if necessary.