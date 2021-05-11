Harrisburg officials cut the ribbon on new ADA compliant sidewalk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg city officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new ADA-compliant sidewalk.

It’s adjacent to the State Capitol complex on North Third Street.

The sidewalk nearly tripled in width.

“This is a tremendous improvement along Third Street right at the front steps of the Capitol Complex which is visited by thousands of tourists,” Julien Gaudion, deputy secretary for property and asset management said. “So this sidewalk will be well used and increases pedestrian safety right here in Harrisburg.”

An ADA compliant ramp was added at the Capitol Complex driveway exit.