Harrisburg officials to hold town hall to discuss a Citizens Law Enforcement Advisory Committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A town hall will be held Tuesday evening to discuss improving the relationship between citizens and law enforcement and promoting public safety.

This is the second time in four years that a Citizens Law Enforcement Committee has been considered in the city of Harrisburg and this time, there’s hope that it will actually come up for a vote.

It’s Bill 8 that’s being considered and its goal is to establish a Citizens Law Enforcement Advisory Committee.

The spotlight on the black lives matter movement in recent months is partially what is driving the bill but this has been something that’s been considered important to residents in Harrisburg for years.

Back in 2016 the idea was pitched but never got out of committee for a vote. The advisory committee would give residents a forum to voice concerns about police interactions and responses and promote policies and practices for the fair and dignified treatment of every citizen, among other things.

Tonight’s town hall will be held at the Reservoir Park Bandshell from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

