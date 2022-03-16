HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Open Stage Theatre is hosting an exhibit remembering Anne Frank, the teenage girl who hid from Nazis with her family during the Holocaust.

The exhibit features pictures taken by Frank’s father, who eventually died in 1980, and for one night, a reading of the diary of Anne Frank.

“The name of the exhibit is Anne Frank, a private photo album and it does feel like you’re really peeking into their family life and this life before they went into hiding and it’s quite stunning,” producing artistic director Stuart Landon said.

The exhibit opens Thursday, March 27 at 8 p.m. and will be open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from now until April.