HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Efforts continue in Harrisburg and the surrounding region to address violent crime among young people. Since early January, there have been town halls and other events to address the problem and come up with solutions.

Many experts say there are layers that contribute to gun violence among young Black men between the ages of 14 and 24. Job Corps has been around since the early 1960s, and it provides a way out for people who have no vision of living a better life.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Kelly King is the executive director of the Keystone and Red Rock campuses for Job Corps. She has been helping people change their lives for nearly four decades, and she says the program works.

“I have watched young people change their lives,” said King. “When they come to our campus, they learn about trades and can pursue professions after they leave us.”

Nacole Moore is an outreach specialist from Harrisburg and she is recruiting people from her hometown. “We work with community organizations and schools to help identify students,” said Moore, “We explain to people that not every traditional approach works for everyone, and Job Corps is something they should explore.”

For more information, call 800-733-JOBS (5627) or visit the Job Corps website.