Harrisburg organization offering gun safety classes beginning in August

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two organizations, 717 Armory and All You Can Inc., are partnering to help the Midstate community learn about how to safely handle guns.

717 Armory in Harrisburg will host a free Community Gun Safety class once a month.

Their mission in hosting these classes are to educate new gun owners and young people in the community on the importance of gun safety. Classes are limited to 30 people per session, and a waiver is required.

Classes will be held at 717 Armory in Harrisburg starting on August 28 at 8:30 a.m.

All You Can Inc. in Pa. serves Dauphin County with basic needs and emergency resources through community engagement. They say the main focus with this series is to help mitigate gun crime and advocate gun safety and prevention.

With crime on the rise all over the nation, All You Can Inc. hopes something like this can help slow down gun violence in the community.