Harrisburg parents brace for possibility of remote learning

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — COVID cases are increasing in Dauphin County and that has the Harrisburg School District thinking about going to full remote learning.

However, a Midstate mother whose children attend the Steelton – Highspire School District saw this same release on social media and wasn’t surprised after they came home with learning kits to get ready for possibly going remote.

Single mother of four Michelle Landolfa has her hands full with making sure her children have the proper tools to learn.

“I saw the manila folder, I’m familiar with it because they used to drop them off every week for us to have the weekly lesson plans and I was just like oh no, we’re going virtual,” Landolfa said

According to the School District of Harrisburg, the updated COVID-19 data in Dauphin County shows a 16% positivity rate.

We spoke to a district representative who says the letter to parents is to raise awareness and there’s no set date when kids will go back to remote learning.

“I don’t want to go back to virtual it’s very difficult for our schedules trying to move forward balance work and school and extracurricular,” Landolfa said.

Landolfa says if this continues to happen in other districts in Dauphin County this would affect her ability to keep a job.

“Most daycares aren’t available in the evening and these zoom classes run the majority of the morning or afternoon which would be the time I would be available to work,” Landolfa said.

However, she says her children’s health and their teachers are more important.

“Or if we’re going to be shutting down because of it being a bigger situation than we even know, it makes sense that we would be home but then like what happens for us,” Landolfa said.

To help bring these rates COVID rates down the School District of Harrisburg says they will have a vaccination clinic on December 15th and January 5th for the second dose.