Harrisburg parents, teachers prepare for possible return to classroom learning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District Superintendent Chris Celmer announced on Tuesday the district is considering bringing some students back to hybrid classroom learning.

Harrisburg students have been learning remotely since the beginning of the school year. Celmer says 200 special education students along with kindergarten through second grade would begin classroom instruction by early April.

Celmer says if things go well, third and fourth graders would return.

Lamont Jones is a parent in the district. He says a return to the classroom is a step in the right direction.

“The safety of our students, teachers and staff remain a top priority, “Jones said. “But any return to the classroom will be a huge plus, especially for children who need hands-on instruction.”

Michele Rolko is the teachers’ union president. She says a lot of members have reached out to her on Wednesday.

“They want to get back in the classroom,” Rolko said. “But there are concerns, including ventilation and if the buildings are safe and if we have enough equipment to clean them properly.”

Rolko says if they return to classroom learning, what happens after that will be driven by the number of cases of COVID-19 that follow.

The superintendent is expected to make a final decision during the March 15 board meeting.