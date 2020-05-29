Harrisburg parking enforcement and street sweeping to resume June 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg has announced that parking enforcement and street cleaning will resume on June 15 after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residential permits, parking meters, and street cleaning are all set to begin after being placed on hold due to Mayor Eric Papenfuse’s disaster declaration. The city is partnering with Capital Region water for the effort.

“As we enter the Yellow Phase in accordance with Governor Wolf’s announcement, we look forward to increased activity in our great city,” Papenfuse said. “I appreciate everyone’s patience as we transition back into a more vibrant Harrisburg. It is important to continue to use safety precautions.”

