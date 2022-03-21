HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Joseph Green is the pastor at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church in Harrisburg. He is well aware of the recent violence in the city and he knows the dangers that many young faces who are involved in drug or gang activity.

Green was involved in selling drugs when he was younger and decided it was time to get out. “My life was threatened several times and at one people there were people coming from Ohio to get me,” Green said. “Because of being involved in that life, I couldn’t call the police or the authorities, so I had to prepare for a war.”

Dr. Green says it’s critical that community residents and stakeholders work together to help young people change their mindset. “We have to show they love and that their lives have value,” Green said.

Dr. Green will launch an outreach effort to connect with children and older teens. “We have to give them the attention on the front end,”Green said. “If we wait until the back end, It may be too late to help them.”