Harrisburg picnic helps veterans in need of healing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many veterans continue to struggle but efforts continue to help them get back on their feet.

The Healing Rivers Fall Picnic was held in Harrisburg on Saturday. The event helps veterans who have suffered combat-related traumatic injuries.

They have access to a variety of services that will help them in the short and long term. Organizers say it’s important to show appreciation and provide the resources to those who have served but are in need of help.

“We are introducing them to the outdoors and there is great therapy in the outdoors,” Founder Dave Holmes said. “Fishing, hunting and hiking and even sitting on a park bench. People don’t realize what they are doing that is therapy so we remove them from where they are uncomfortable and miserable and bring them out here and have a good time.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news all to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The picnic was free and there were door prizes for those who attended.