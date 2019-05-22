Harrisburg pilot killed in Alaska plane crash

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This Monday, May 20, 2019 photo provided by Aerial Leask shows good Samaritans off of fishing vessels attempting to bring in a floatplane that crashed in the harbor of Metlakatla, Alaska. (Aerial Leask via AP)

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (WHTM) - Authorities say a Harrisburg man was killed while piloting a commuter floatplane that crashed in Alaska on Monday.

Ron Rash, 51, and 32-year-old passenger Sarah Luna died when the single-engine plane crashed in Metlakatla Harbor, Metlakatla police Chief Bruce Janes said in a statement.

Witnesses told U.S. investigators that one of the two floats on the plane dug into the water during landing, causing the right wing to hit the water and then the aircraft to cartwheel several times.

Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska, says witnesses also reported the Beaver floatplane operated by Taquan Air landed upside down and became submerged in water.

Johnson said it was too early to determine a cause. A preliminary report is expected by the end of the week.

Luna was a staff epidemiologist with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. She had flown to Metlakatla to provide health care to the community.

Monday’s crash followed a midair collision last week of a Taquan Air Otter floatplane with another floatplane. Six people died in that crash and another 10 people were injured. Both planes were carrying sightseeing cruise ship passengers.

In a statement, Taquan Air said it suspended all operations. The company said it “was reeling” from not only Monday’s crash but the midair collision May 13.

“It’s been a really heavy and heartbreaking time for us,” the company wrote. “Our priority has been our passengers and their families and our internal staff, and pilots.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.