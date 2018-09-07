Harrisburg playgrounds get makeover

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A lot of science went into improving several playgrounds in Harrisburg.

Four of them just got makeovers thanks to city partnerships with Capital Region Water, Impact Harrisburg, and the state.

Along with new equipment, the playgrounds now have asphalt designed to better distribute water, as well as rain gardens.

Sylvan Heights students planted one at Cloverly Heights.



Rain gardens also reduce surface flooding.

A 5th playground at 4th and Dauphin streets will see its renovations complete next year.