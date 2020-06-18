Harrisburg police address reform policy and current climate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City police have been a part of several protests in recent weeks. There have been some flashes of violence, but most of the protests and marches have been peaceful.

Sgt. Kyle Gautch says it’s impossible not to hear the calls for police reform and defunding departments. Gautch says shelving good officers with the actions of those who commit police brutality takes its toll, especially on the younger officers.

“Being lumped together, or being vilified, weighs on them and weighs on their emotions,” he said. “It can add to the additional stresses when they come to work and when they are performing their jobs.”

Lt. Milo Hooper has been with the Harrisburg Police Department for 25 years and says he is not opposed to reform, but that he is firmly against defunding police departments.

“I am all for funding mental health programs and education, but taking away money from police departments, is not the solution,” Hooper said

He says despite the current climate, the men and women in the department remain committed to serving the residents in the city.