HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are looking for the suspect of a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning.

Police believe that Lonnie Stewart was responsible for shooting an adult male and female on Sunday, March 20, around 2 a.m. at the William Howard Day Housing Community. According to a release, the shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument Stewart had with the victims, they are both expected to recover from their injuries.

Stewart has been charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, and a firearms offense. Harrisburg Police are asking anyone who has any information on Stewart or his whereabouts to contact them at 717-558-6900.