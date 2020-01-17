Live Now
Harrisburg police arrest bank robber

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have made an arrest for a bank robbery that took place Wednesday around 3 p.m. at the PNC Bank on the 1300 block of Derry Street.

Officers were able to find the robber after he was taken into custody for an unrelated drug offense and matched the description for the robbery suspect.

Police identified the man as Zachery Flippo and subsequently charged him with a single count of robbery.

Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with additional information on the case to contact their department at 717-558-6900.

