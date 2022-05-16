HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police arrested Norman Senior on Saturday, May 14 at approximately 12:15 a.m. near North Front and Verbeke Streets.

Senior, who was wanted for a Megan’s Law violation, fled the officers on a bike and was later found attempting to swim in the Susquehanna River.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Harrisburg Fire Bureau responded and helped rescue Senior from the river.

Senior is being charged with flight to avoid apprehension, providing false identification to law enforcement, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in addition to the felony Megan’s Law warrant.